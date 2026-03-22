Luc Bydal's Record Breaking Night Headlines Dominant Wolverines Weekend

Published on March 22, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The sweep was completed, points were gained, and records were broken. To say it was a good weekend for the Anchorage Wolverines would be an understatement.

Caleb Mahar opened the scoring just 30 seconds into Saturday's contest, picking up his third point and first goal of the weekend.

Then, in the seventh minute, history was made.

Luc Bydal buried his 39th goal of the season, breaking the organization's record for most goals in a single regular season and surpassing Talon Sigurdson's 2021 mark of 38.

And he wasn't done ... because that's what the league's top scorer does.

Bydal struck again on the power play with less than four minutes remaining in the opening frame, recording his second of the night, fourth of the weekend, and 40th of the season.

In between Bydal's tallies, Leon Buzek capitalized on a turnover in Kenai's zone, finding the back of the net with ease for his second goal of the weekend.

After a scoreless second period, Aiden Lawson reignited the Wolverines' offense in the third, netting the team's final goal of the night.

The Brown Bears managed to spoil Kai Weigel's shutout bid late, but the netminder remained stellar, turning aside 22 of 23 shots to backstop the Wolverines to their sixth straight win.

As the regular season winds down, the playoff race continues to tighten. The Wolverines and Windigo remain tied for third with 66 points, while a loss from the Ice Dogs leaves just a single point separating second and third place.

With 13 total points recorded by the Wolverines over the weekend, here's how the production broke down:

FRIDAY

Lobenwein - L. Bydal, Burke

L. Bydal - C. Mahar, Burke

L. Bydal - C. Mahar, Burke

Lawson - R. Bydal, L. Bydal

Buzek - Evert, Lawson

R. Bydal - L. Bydal

Quamme - Evert, L. Bydal

Lawson - R. Bydal, Buzek

SATURDAY

C. Mahar - Gentzler, Greenough

L. Bydal - Evert, Lawson

Buzek (unassisted)

L. Bydal - Burke, Trompeter

Lawson - Buzek, Gentzler

TOTALS

L. Bydal - 4G, 4A, 8PTS

Lawson - 3G, 2A, 5PTS

Buzek - 2G, 2A, 4PTS

Burke - 4A, 4PTS

R. Bydal - 1G, 2A, 3PTS

C. Mahar - 1G, 2A, 3PTS

Evert - 3A, 3PTS

Gentzler - 2A, 2PTS

Lobenwein - 1G, 1PT

Quamme - 1G, 1PT

Greenough - 1A, 1PT

Trompeter - 1A, 1PT







North American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

Luc Bydal's Record Breaking Night Headlines Dominant Wolverines Weekend - Anchorage Wolverines

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