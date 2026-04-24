Home Playoff Game Day: Minnesota Wilderness (1) vs. Anchorage Wolverines (4)

Published on April 24, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's do-or-die tonight as the Anchorage Wolverines take on the Minnesota Wilderness in Game 4 of the Midwest Division Semi-Finals at Sullivan Arena.

Down 2-1 in the series, the Wolverines return home with everything on the line, but a sold-out crowd could be the spark they need.

A win tonight forces a decisive Game 5 tomorrow at Sullivan Arena with a 7:30pm puck drop. A loss, and the season comes to an end.

Tonight's game is officially SOLD OUT. A limited number of tickets will be available at the box office, get there early and don't miss playoff hockey at the Sully! Doors open at 6:00pm for the 7:30pm puck drop.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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