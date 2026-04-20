Wolverines Return Home for Game Four - Tickets on Sale Now

Published on April 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Playoff hockey is coming back to Sullivan Arena.

The Wolverines will return home for at least one postseason matchup against the Minnesota Wilderness this Friday, April 24.

Tickets for Friday's game are on sale now at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com. If a game five is necessary, it will be played at Sullivan Arena on Saturday, April 25th, with tickets going on sale immediately following Friday's game.

Season tickets and sponsored tickets will be honored throughout the playoffs. Your multi-game QR code will remain active and can be accessed through your Igniter account.

For any questions, please contact tickets@anchoragewolverines.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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