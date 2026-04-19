Bugs Drop Saturday Contest After Quick Start

Published on April 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs allowed 5 unanswered goals after scoring first, falling by a score of 5-1, to the Lone Star Brahmas, in game 2 of the South Division Semifinals.

The Bugs struck first with Duke Erhard blasting a top shelf goal from the goal line, 5:02 into the game. Evan Hoglund and Grayson Gerhard picked up assists, with Gerhard surpassing the 60-point mark this season. The Brahmas then responded with 3 goals in the middle frame and 2 in the 3rd, three of which came on the powerplay. The Bugs bounced back after being outshot 11-2 in the 2nd period with a good energy in the 3rd, holding the Brahmas to just one shot in the final frame through 16 minutes.

Tyler Hodges, making his first start since April 3, had a good effort, stopping 23 of 27 Lone Star shots, but he takes the loss in game 2. With the loss, the Bugs drop the opening 2 games of the semifinals, setting up 3 straight must-win matchups for the Bugs.

The Mudbugs return home this weekend for games 3 and 4. Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is slated for 7:11pm. Tickets are still available by calling the Box Office at (318) 636-7094 or by emailing info@mudbugshockey.com. If you can't make it out to George's Pond this weekend, the game is also available via streaming on NATV or by free audio stream on the Mudbugs YouTube. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:50pm.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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