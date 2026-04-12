Phillips Stops 35, Bugs Sweep IceRays

Published on April 11, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs used 4 goals and 35 Ethan Phillips saves to sweep the Corpus Christi IceRays, taking game 2 by a score of 4-1, on Saturday night.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Mudbugs opened the scoring for the 2nd straight game, with Joe Samango netting his first goal of the playoffs on a backdoor rebound from Jeremiah Roberts and Jonah Jasser, at the 5:34 mark of the 2nd on the powerplay.

The Bugs picked up a second straight powerplay tally, this one early in the 3rd with 15:16 remaining, off the stick of Johnathan Berndt, to go up 2-0. Charlie Burchfield added his 1st playoff score at the 11:24 mark of the period, with Tremblay picking up an assist for his 3rd point of the weekend. A few moments later, Sam Troutwine got one back for the IceRays, cutting the Shreveport lead to 2 goals. Corpus Christi picked up some momentum until Charlie Burchfield found the back of the net for the second time in the frame, scoring on another feed from Willie Tremblay, with 3:44 in regulation. That would prove to be the final nail in the coffin as the Bugs defeated the IceRays by a final of 4-1 to sweep the Play-In Round at George's Pond.

Ethan Phillips stood tall in net once more, stopping 35 of 36 IceRays shots. He picks up his 6th win in 7 starts and improves to 12-4-1 since joining the Bugs.

The Bugs return to action next weekend. Friday and Saturdays playoff games will be on the road with the opponent TBD, pending the result of the Oklahoma-El Paso series. Stay tuned to Mudbugs social media for those details to be released. The games will be available for streaming on NATV and also via free audio broadcast on the Mudbugs YouTube channel.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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