Early Goals Coast Bugs Past IceRays in Game 1

Published on April 11, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs scored 4 goals in the 1st and 3 in the 2nd to cruise past the Corpus Christi IceRays in game 1 of the Robertson Cup Play-In Series, on Friday night at George's Pond.

Former IceRay Grayson Gerhard wasted no time getting the offense going, scoring 73 seconds into the game. That goal was assisted by Charlie Burchfield and Willie-Alexis Tremblay. Evan Hoglund followed up at the 16:16 mark of the period with a powerplay goal, Gerhard adding an assist, to push the Bugs up 2-0. Duke Erhard was the next to find the back of the net, sniping one past Miceli in net at the 13:59 mark, with Gerhard adding a 3rd point in the early going on his 2nd assist, putting the Bugs up 3-0 early. In the final minute of the opening frame, Tremblay earned his 2nd point of the night with a 2nd Shreveport powerplay tally, unassisted, at 0:52. The Bugs took that 4-0 lead into the 1st intermission.

In the 2nd, it was Corpus Christi who struck first, with Islom Dzhabberganov picking up a goal 2 minutes and 56 seconds into the middle period to cut the Bugs lead back to 3. Jason Simons responded at the 14:51 mark with his first goal since December 26th, to pull the Bugs back in front by 4 goals. Jeremiah Roberts picked up a helper on that goal, his first since the last time the Bugs played Corpus Christi. Another goal would follow in short order, 43 seconds later, from Duke Erhard, his second of the game, also on the powerplay. Duke Erhard sent the hats flying after his 3rd goal of the game and 2nd of the period, coming at the 11:03 mark of the 2nd, pushing the Bugs lead to 7-1. Grayson Gerhard earned another helper on that goal, his 4th point of the game, putting him just 2 points shy of 60 in the 2025-26 campaign.

Just one goal in the 3rd, which belonged to the IceRays' James Chase, coming midway through the final frame with 9:44 remaining. Bugs would cruise to the end, defeating the IceRays 7-2 to go up 1 game to none in the best-of-three 1st round series.

The 7 goals on the board for the Bugs tied the home season single game record, the 3rd such occasion of the year. Ethan Phillips earned his 5th win in 6 starts, stopping 31 of 33 Corpus Christi shots in the victory.

The Mudbugs will host the IceRays on Saturday at George's Pond in a potentially decisive game 2, with the opening puck drop slated for 7:11pm. Tickets are still available by calling the front office at (318) 636-7094 or by contacting the Bugs at info@mudbugshockey.com. The game is available for streaming on NATV or by free audio broadcast on the Mudbugs YouTube, with Landers Mudbugs Warm-Up pregame coverage beginning at 6:50pm.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

Early Goals Coast Bugs Past IceRays in Game 1 - Shreveport Mudbugs

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