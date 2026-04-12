Hat Tricks Clinch First-Ever Playoff Series Behind Boring, Shpungin Explosions

Published on April 11, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks made history on Saturday night, defeating the New Jersey Titans 5-1 to clinch their first-ever playoff series victory in the Robertson Cup Playoffs.

Powered by dominant special teams and standout performances from Brendan Boring and Matt Shpungin, Danbury secured the series win and advanced to the next round.

The Hat Tricks wasted no time setting the tone, striking twice on a 5-on-3 power play in the opening period.

Shpungin opened the scoring at 10:12 of the first, finishing a crisp passing sequence that started with Boring and moved through Ludovik Gauvin before finding Shpungin in the near-side circle for a one-timer past Titans goaltender Andrew Bely.

Just over a minute later, Shpungin struck again. With the Hat Tricks still on the two-man advantage, Boring collected a loose puck and fed Lukas Zimovcak, who sent a cross-ice pass to Shpungin for another one-timer-this time beating Bely top shelf to make it 2-0.

Danbury stayed on the attack with another power play opportunity later in the period. After Brady Walters' shot created a rebound, Boring capitalized from the doorstep to extend the lead to 3-0.

Following the three-goal first period, Landen Bullock replaced Bely in net for New Jersey.

The Hat Tricks added to their lead in the second period-this time while shorthanded.

After a Titans power play opportunity, Boring stripped the puck in the neutral zone, broke in alone, and lifted a shot over Bullock to make it 4-0 and cap off a dominant all-around performance.

Jon Dukaric was once again stellar between the pipes, turning aside 36 shots and making several key stops, including a highlight-reel save late in the second period to preserve the shutout at the time.

New Jersey finally broke through early in the third, as Ryder O'Neil scored 3:30 into the period to cut the deficit to 4-1 and end Dukaric's shutout bid after 103:30 of scoreless hockey.

Danbury responded quickly.

Just over a minute later, Zimovcak restored the four-goal cushion, finishing off the scoring to make it 5-1.

Boring (2 goals, 2 assists) and Shpungin (2 goals, 2 assists) each recorded four-point nights to lead the offensive charge, while the Hat Tricks went 3-for-? on the power play and added a shorthanded goal in a dominant special teams display.

With the win, the Hat Tricks advance to face the Maryland Black Bears in a best-of-five series beginning next weekend at Piney Orchard Arena.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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