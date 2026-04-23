Hat Tricks Return Home Facing Elimination, Aim to Extend Series against Black Bears

Published on April 23, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







With their season on the line, the Danbury Hat Tricks return to Danbury Ice Arena for the first home playoff games in franchise history, looking to claw back into their East Division Semifinal series against the Maryland Black Bears.

Trailing two-games-to-none in the best-of-five series, the Hat Tricks will host Game 3 tonight at 7:00 PM, with Game 4 scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:00 PM if necessary. Should Danbury even the series, a decisive Game 5 would be played Sunday at 6:30 PM at Piney Orchard Arena.

This marks a historic moment for the NAHL Hat Tricks, as the organization hosts its first home playoff games in its six-year history. Adding to the atmosphere, $2 hot dogs and $2 draft beers will be available each night.

The winner of the series will advance to face the winner of the Rochester Jr. Americans and Northeast Generals series, with Rochester currently holding a 2-0 lead as the matchup shifts to Canton Ice Arena in Canton, Massachusetts.

Series Snapshot

Maryland enters Game 3 with a commanding 2-0 series lead, having outscored Danbury 14-3 through the first two games.

Tanner Duncan leads the Black Bears with seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in the series, while Ryan Franks, Brady Anes, William Esterbrooks, and Duncan have each scored twice. Maryland's power play has been a major factor, converting 6 of 12 opportunities (50%). Goaltender Ryan Denes has been steady, posting a 1.50 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in two starts.

For Danbury, Kai Elkie (1 goal, 1 assist) and Matt Shpungin (2 assists) lead the team with two points apiece in the series. Matt Dabrowski, Gavin Burke, and Elkie have accounted for the Hat Tricks' three goals. Danbury's power play is 1-for-14 (7%), while its netminders have combined for a 7.00 goals-against average and an .810 save percentage.

Black Bears Overview

The Black Bears have been one of the top teams in the postseason, holding a 2-0-0-0 record (four points, fifth in the league). They have scored 14 goals (third) while allowing just three (second best). Their power play leads the league at 50%, while their penalty kill ranks fifth at 92.86%.

Duncan's seven points pace the offense, while Vincent Glos leads the team with a +4 rating. Daniel Johnson has accumulated 17 penalty minutes. Denes continues to anchor the net with a 1.50 GAA and .916 save percentage.

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury enters Game 3 with a 2-2-0-0 postseason record (four points, 10th in the league). The Hat Tricks have scored 11 goals (sixth) but have allowed 15 (second most). They are converting at 17.39% on the power play (ninth) and killing penalties at 62.50% (16th).

Captain Brendan Boring and Matt Shpungin lead the team with five points each (2 goals, 3 assists). Boring, Dabrowski, Shpungin, and Lukas Zimovcak each have two goals in the playoffs. Ludovik Gauvin holds a team-best +5 rating, while Willem Kerr leads the team with 28 penalty minutes.

Goaltender Jon Dukaric leads the Hat Tricks in wins (2), shutouts (1), goals-against average (3.38), and save percentage (.916).

With their backs against the wall, the Hat Tricks now return home with an opportunity to reset the series-and keep their historic playoff run alive.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

Hat Tricks Return Home Facing Elimination, Aim to Extend Series against Black Bears - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

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