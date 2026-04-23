Bobcats Travel to Aberdeen for Pivotal Games 3 & 4

Published on April 23, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







The Bismarck Bobcats are headed to South Dakota this weekend to take on the Aberdeen Wings for games 3 & 4 of the Central Division Semifinals as the series is knotted up at 1.

Season Series

The Bobcats are now 3-5-2 against Aberdeen this season through the 8 regular season matchups and 2 playoff meetings as well.

Who's Hot?

Mark Evans continues his hot streak for the Bobcats notching a goal and an assist on the weekend

Bismarck Goaltender Bryce Francisco registered a 1-1-0 record with a 2.03 GAA and a .925 save percentage in his first two career playoff appearances.

Wings Forward Matthew Martin had quite the weekend as he scored a goal and added 2 helpers on as well. The University of Alaska-Anchorage commit led the wings in goals, assists, and points in the regular season.

Aberdeen goaltender Adam Dybal shined on Friday, shutting the Bobcats out en route to a 1-1-0 record on the weekend with a 1.51 GAA and a .949 save percentage.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats fell to the Wings on Friday 3-0, before coming back in game 2 to defeat the Wings 3-2 on Saturday.

Game times for this weekend are as follows:

Friday 4/24: 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 4/25: 7:15 P.M.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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