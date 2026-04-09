Bobcats Host Tauros for Final Weekend of Regular Season

Published on April 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







The Bismarck Bobcats take to home ice for the final regular season weekend of the 2025-26 campaign.

Season Series

The Bobcats are 5-0-1 against the Tauros this season. The last two meetings at the VFW ended in wins for the Cats.

Who's Hot?

Bismarck Bobcats goaltender Bryce Francisco was SPECTACULAR against Austin last weekend. The Hermantown, MN native recorded a .931 save percentage on the weekend.

Tauros Defenseman Ty James was vital in the weekend split against the Wings recording a goal and 2 assists in the effort.

Minot Forward Dane Ramirez is on a 4-game goal streak. The '06 Pittsburgh forward has 29 points in 55 games this season.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats were swept by the Austin Bruins on the road by final scores of 2-0 and 3-0. It was the first time the Bobcats have been shutout in back-to-back games since 2019 and the first time they were shutout in a weekend series since 2013.

The Tauros had a weekend split with the Aberdeen Wings this past weekend at Maysa Arena. Both games were decided by one-goal. It was a 3-2 win for the Tauros on Friday, while they fell 4-3 on Saturday.

The game times for this weekend are as follows:

Friday 4/7: 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 4/8: 7:15 P.M.

Tickets are available by logging onto www.BismarckBobcats.com or you can call/text the Bobcat Hotline at 390-7422.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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