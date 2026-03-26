Bobcats Host Mallards for Penultimate Regular Season Home Weekend

Published on March 26, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







The Bismarck Bobcats are back home to take on the Mallards in the 2nd to last home weekend of the regular season.

Season Series

The Bobcats are 6-0-0 against the Mallards this season.

Who's Hot?

Bobcat Forward Nick Snyder delivered on a big scale for the Bobcats this weekend. The former Robertson Cup Champion tallied 3 points on Friday in the 5-4 OTW over the North Iowa Bulls. He then added on an assist in the 6-1 rout on Saturday.

Bobcat Forward Cade Bell is starting to heat up as he found the back of the net 3 times this past weekend. The 2006 forward now has 6 points in 10 games this season.

Minnesota Mallards forward Tyler Kusznier had a heck of a Friday Night as he tallied a goal and 2 assists in the 5-4 loss to the Wings.

Mallards Goaltender Troy Wright started both games last weekend against Aberdeen and turned aside 66/75 that he saw over the weekend.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats swept the North Iowa Bulls last weekend in the final two meetings between the Bulls and the Bobcats by final scores of 5-4 in OTW and 6-1 on Saturday.

The Mallards were swept at home by the Aberdeen Wings over the weekend. Friday's game the Mallards had a 3-1 lead, but fell 5-4 in regulation. Saturday was a 4-1 victory for Aberdeen on the road as well.

The game times for this weekend are as follows:

Friday 3/27: 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 3/28: 7:15 P.M.

Tickets are available by logging onto www.BismarckBobcats.com or you can call the Bobcat Hotline at 390-7422.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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