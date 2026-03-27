Wilderness Seek New Franchise Wins and Points Records in Final Home Weekend

Published on March 26, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness hope to re-write two more records this weekend as they entertain the Springfield Jr. Blues in their final two games this season in Cloquet. Coming into the series, Minnesota holds a 39-10-4 mark, putting them one win away from reaching 40 victories for the first time since the club became an NAHL franchise. At 82 points they are two away from tying the club's single season point mark.

Those accomplishments will not be easy. Springfield needs victories to remain in contention for the Robertson Cup playoffs. The Jr. Blues sit nine points out of 4th place and the final Midwest Division playoff spot with a record of 25-21-7.

The Wilderness have already clinched the Midwest Division regular season title, giving them the division's top seed once the post-season begins on the weekend of April 17th.

These will mark the seventh and eighth meetings of the 2025-26 campaign between Minnesota and Springfield. Minnesota has won each of the previous six contests, including a sweep of their most recent series held March 13-14 in Springfield.

Last weekend, Minnesota won 2-of-3 in an extended weekend series vs. the Chippewa Steel. Minnesota was victorious on Thursday, March 19, in Chippewa Falls, WI, 2-1, before Chippewa came back with a win in Cloquet in game 2 Friday, 3-1. The Wilderness followed with a 6-1 triumph in the Saturday finale in Chippewa Falls.

Meanwhile, Springfield earned two points yet also gave up four points as they fell in a shootout in both contests vs. the Wisconsin Windigo. The Windigo won 3-2 in each of the games played in Brookfield, WI.

This weekend will also mark the final two games the Wilderness will play this season at Northwoods Credit Union Arena. Due to construction of a new ice plant beginning in April, Minnesota will be playing all home playoff contests in Proctor, MN, at the St. Luke's Sports and Events Center.

Puck drop in both matchups this Friday and Saturday (March 27-28) is set for 7:15 p.m.

Media: Watch all games on NAHLTV.com.

Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK

Springfield 159 (3 GFPG) 162 (3.06 GAPG) 46 for 225 (20.4%) 29 for 187 (84.5%)

Wilderness 226 (4.34 GFPG) 126 (2.37 GAPG) 41 for 206 (19.9%) 34 for 197 (82.7%)

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This week's opponent (all games Fri./Sat. unless otherwise noted)

1 xy-Wilderness 53 82 2 vs. Springfield

2 Fairbanks 55 67 Idle

3 Wisconsin 53 66 Fri. @ Kenai River/Sat. @ Anchorage

4 Anchorage 55 66 Sat. vs. Wisconsin

5 Springfield 53 57 2 @ Wilderness

6 Janesville 52 47 2 vs. Chippewa

7 Kenai River 53 39 Fri. vs. Wisconsin

8 Chippewa 54 25 2 @ Janesville

x=clinched playoff spot, y=clinched division







North American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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