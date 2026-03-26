Alumni Spotlight: Shoudy, Zacher and Muzzatti

Published on March 26, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MN - College hockey has never been more competitive. Programs are developing professional-level talent while preparing players for life beyond the game, leaving little margin for adjustment when athletes arrive on campus. For players who come through the Austin Bruins organization, that adjustment is already behind them. For 16 years the Bruins have been committed to helping players sharpen their games to not only be ready for hockey at the Division I college level, but at the professional level too.

From two-time Stanley Cup Champion and Olympian Nico Sturm, to current NHL goaltender and Olympian Mads Sogaard, to 2024 Mike Richter Award winner Kyle McClellan, many hockey players have come through the doors of Riverside Arena and left with the tools to succeed.

In this week's edition of Alumni Spotlight, we spotlight Travis Shoudy, Walter Zacher, and Sutter Muzzatti-three former Bruins who played with each other in Austin before taking the next step to Division I hockey.

Travis Shoudy (2019-2021)

WITH THE BRUINS:

Along with his brother Tiernan, Travis Shoudy arrived in Austin for the 2019-20 season. Shoudy found himself in and out of the lineup during his rookie year, finishing with three points in 37 games for the Bruins. The Marysville, MI native also spent a brief stint in the USHL that season, appearing in three games with the Sioux City Musketeers.

In his sophomore season in SpamTown, Shoudy became a staple in the Bruins' lineup. In 55 games, the blueliner scored five goals and 23 assists for 28 points. His 28 points - good for fifth among Bruins skaters that year - led all Austin defenseman while his 23 assists tied him for most on the team with Carson Riddle.

Shoudy would spend the following season with the USHL's Cedar Rapids Roughriders, finishing 15th among USHL defenseman with 33 points off of eight goals and 25 assists.

AT FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY:

Following his junior career, Shoudy made the jump to NCAA Division I hockey at Ferris State University, a member of the Central College Hockey Association. He finished the year with 33 appearances for the Bulldogs, leading the team in plus/minus with a +7. The former Bruin defenseman led all Bulldog blueliners with four goals on the year, including one in the CCHA Tournament Quarterfinal victory over Bowling Green. His season was highlighted by his first career multi-goal game when he found the back of the net twice against Northern Michigan.

Shoudy blossomed in his second year at Ferris State, setting career highs with 17 assists and 21 points while matching his previous season's goal total with four in 36 games. He once again led Ferris State defensemen in goals and points, while his 17 assists paced all Bulldog skaters. Shoudy started the season on a hot streak, recording a point in each of his first five games of the year, including a then career high of three assists in the season opener versus Miami (Ohio).

Prior to his junior season, Shoudy earned the honor of being named team captain for the 2024-25 campaign. He once again paced all Ferris State defensemen with a career high six goals, 12 assists and 18 points. The former Bruin came close to matching his career-high point streak, posting two separate four-game streaks throughout the season. From January 10 to February 15, 2025, the defenseman recorded 13 points (4-9-13) over a ten-game span, including two performances where he tallied two goals and an assist in a single game

AT MICHIGAN STATE:

Travis entered the transfer portal following his junior year at Ferris State. Michigan State had an open roster spot and wanted him to play his senior season with the Spartans. This not only fulfilled a lifelong dream to play for the team he grew up watching, but a chance to play one more time with his twin brother Tiernan.

Travis competed in 17 games for the Spartans before suffering a season ending shoulder injury in December. Shoudy recorded three assists in that time including two in a weekend series against Northern Michigan.

Walter Zacher (2020-2023)

WITH THE BRUINS:

A three-year veteran of the Austin Bruins, Walter Zacher grew as a player with every returning year and finished his career with his name etched in the Bruins record books. In his rookie season, Zacher played in just 39 games during the 2020-21 season finishing with 12 goals and four assists for 16 points. His 12 goals placed him fifth on the team in that category while his four on the power play were tied for second most.

In his second season in SpamTown, the Buffalo, NY native appeared in eight fewer games but upped his offensive production. He finished the 2021-22 season with 13 goals and 12 assists, and 25 points. He once more finished tied for second in power play goals on the team with five.

Returning for a third and final season with the Bruins in 2022-23, Zacher helped lead the team to the Robertson Cup Final during a record-setting campaign. Named an alternate captain, he opened the season with two goals at the NAHL Showcase and quickly established himself as one of the Bruins' offensive leaders. Zacher recorded 16 goals and 12 assists in the first half of the season, earning a selection to the 2023 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament.

Zacher finished the season with 32 goals, breaking CJ Smith's ten-year old single season team record set during the 2012-13 season. His 55 total points during the regular season were second on the team only to Morrissey. His dominance didn't stop after the regular season, as his nine goals in the Robertson Cup Playoffs led all NAHL skaters while his 14 points placed him second. Zacher finished his career in Austin the all-time leading goal scorer with 57 and currently sits eleventh all-time with 96 points.

AT ROBERT MORRIS UNIVERSITY:

The forward moved on to play NCAA Division I hockey at Robert Morris University in the AHA. As he did with the Bruins, Zacher immediately made an impact with the Colonials and found himself as one of the top scorers on the team. He finished his freshman campaign third on the team with 22 points while tied for the lead in assists with 17.

Continuing to improve, Zacher's sophomore year saw him pace the Colonials with 15 goals and 24 points through 35 games. He recorded six multi point games including an early season hat trick on October 19th, 2024 vs Miami (OH). Zacher's performance during the season earned him national recognition as he was named a Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee.

AT CANISIUS COLLEGE:

After the 2024-25 season, Walter made the decision to transfer to fellow Atlantic Hockey America member Canisius University. In his first season with the Golden Griffins. Zacher continues to prove he is one of the most offensively skilled forwards in the country. His 19 goals in 32 regular season games led Canisius and placed him in the top 20 of NCAA Division I hockey, while his 31 points placed him second for the Golden Griffins. Through three seasons of collegiate hockey, Zacher has played in 100 games, recorded 39 goals, 38 assists and 77 points.

Sutter Muzzatti (2020-2022)

WITH THE BRUINS:

Sutter Muzzatti joined the Austin Bruins for the 2020-2021 season, playing in 30 games that year. The forward netted five goals and eight assists for the Black and Gold for a total of 13 points. Muzzatti ended the season on a high note, going 3-5-8 across his final eight games of the year including two multi-point games.

In his second season, Muzzatti became a consistent member of the Bruins lineup, almost averaging a point per game throughout his 50 appearances. The Okemos, MI native finished the season with a team leading 46 points and 34 assists while netting 12 goals. At the time, his 34 assists placed him tenth most by a Bruins player in a single season. Muzzatti finished his career with the Black and Gold with 80 games played, 17 goals, 42 assists and 59 points.

AT RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE:

In his time in Austin, Muzzatti caught the eye of colleges and made his commitment to play at Division I Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) of the ECAC. Like many other former Bruins, Muzzatti hit the ground running with the Engineers. As a freshman, he played in all 35 games and led RPI with his 15 assists and tied for the team lead of 22 points.

His standout performance as a freshman earned him recognition at the team, conference and national levels. Muzzatti was named RPI's Top Forward and Top Freshman of the year, earned a spot on the ECAC Hockey All-Rookie Team, and was on the Watch List for the Tim Taylor Award - an award given to NCAA Division I Hockey's most outstanding freshman.

Following his freshman year, Muzzatti received the news that every hockey player dreams of hearing. The former Bruin was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators.

Electing to continue his collegiate career, he returned to RPI for his sophomore year to play in 33 games. Muzzati once again showed his scoring ability, finishing top three for the Engineers in goals (10), assists (16) and points (25) - all new career highs for him.

Prior to his junior year, Muzzatti battled injuries which limited him to just ten games that season. The forward was still able to find the back of the net with two goals and one assist.

Following the season, Muzzatti entered his name into the transfer portal.

AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME:

Muzzatti found his new home for his final season of collegiate hockey in South Bend, IN with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. As he had many times before, Muzzatti instantly became an integral part of the lineup for the Irish. Suiting up for all 37 games during the season, he finished second on the team in goals (13), assists (19) and points (32).







North American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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