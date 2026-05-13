Butikis Commits to Division I Lindenwood

Published on May 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that goaltender Cody Butikis has committed to Lindenwood University to further his academic and playing career.

"It means the world to me to continue my career at the collegiate level. It has always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to play Division I hockey," Butikis said. "I'm very grateful to be given this opportunity."

Butikis started 29 regular season games in net for the Bruins this year, posting a 2.39 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. The 21 year old won 19 games during the year while stopping 714 shots, averaging 24.6 saves per game.

Butikis was acquired by the Bruins during the preseason and immediately became a consistent presence in net for the Black and Gold. "My time in Austin has helped me improve both as a man and a hockey player," he commented. "Being around great coaches and talented players day in and day out; and an organization that really cares about each individual is special. It has prepared me for the competition and responsibilities at the next level."

The Sewell, NJ native made his postseason debut for the Bruins in Aberdeen for Game Four of the Central Division Final and kept the team's season alive with a 24 save win to force a deciding Game Five. Butikis made the start in the winner-take-all game and helped the Bruins to their first Central Cup Championship since 2023, allowing just one goal on 30 shots.

"We are very happy for Cody and his family!" Bruins head coach Steve Howard said. "He's worked hard all season and is a great teammate. He's ready to step up to the challenge when we call on him and his drive and performance played key roles in our team winning the Central Division Championship. We are excited to see Cody continue to perform for us this season."

The Lindenwood Lions hockey team is a NCAA Division I program that is an independent. The Lions finished the season with a 15-15-0 record.

Lindenwood felt like the best fit for me academically and in hockey," Butikis said. "It starts off with how well I've been treated by the entire coaching staff during the process. I'm excited for the opportunity that Lindenwood has provided and I'm more than excited to get started!"

Reflecting on what got him to this moment, "I couldn't have done this without my family being by my side with every step I took to get me to this next chapter of my life. I would like to thank all the coaches and teammates that have supported me throughout my journey as well."







North American Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

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