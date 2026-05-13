Watertown Shamrocks Tender Blueliner Gabe Simpson

Published on May 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD - The Watertown Shamrocks have officially signed defenseman Gabe Simpson to a tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Simpson, who is a native of Lafayette, CO, brings two years of junior experience to the Shamrocks. Last season, Simpson spent much of the year in the BCHL splitting time between the Okotoks Oilers and Prince George Spruce Kings totaling three goals and five assists in 39 games.

He also spent a season in the NCDC in 2024-25 with the New Jersey Rockets.

"Gabe adds a veteran presence to our blue line," said Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley. "He has good size and skating ability. Gave has good offensive instincts which enables him to make plays from the backend. We are excited to have him in Watertown this coming season."

Simpson is committed to play NCAA Division 1 college hockey at Lindenwood University. The 2007 born defenseman stands at 6'1 and weighs 201 lbs.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

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