Shamrocks President, Bisgard, Accepts Job with NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

Published on May 11, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD - Watertown Shamrocks President Ryan Bisgard has announced that she will be accepting a position with the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins and joining their staff as a a Partnerships-Marketing Fellow.

"Words cannot express how grateful I am to the Shamrocks organization and the Watertown community for the last two years," said Bisgard. "It is a very bittersweet moment to announce my departure from the Shamrocks and reflect on such a fulfilling experience. I am beyond thankful for the faith and trust that our ownership, staff, and fans have placed in me. Although I am not a native of Watertown, there is no denying how special this community is, and I can only imagine how the team will continue to grow within it." Bisgard joined the organization prior to their inaugural season in June of 2024. She was originally hired to serve as the Operations Manager before being appointed to President. Her duties with the Shamrocks ranged from selling corporate sponsorships, arranging community partnerships, overseeing the Shamrocks front office and game day operations, as well as various other aspects of the organization.

"We are incredibly proud of Ryan," said Vince Foley, Chairman of the Watertown Shamrocks.

"Her offer and acceptance of this role with the Penguins confirms what we've known from day one. As the first full time employee, Ryan built the organizational foundation for Shamrock hockey. Her work and dedication paced the organization to the success we've had off the ice. Her hockey knowledge contributed to our success on the ice. We will absolutely miss her and we all wish her the best of luck in Pittsburgh." In her new role with the Penguins, Bisgard will work within the organization's Corporate Partnerships Department at PPG Paints Arena. She will support partnership marketing and operations initiatives through game-day activations, event execution, partner communication, asset management, and proof-of-performance reporting while helping deliver value to corporate partners and enhance fan engagement efforts across the organization.

The Shamrocks organization would like to thank Ryan for her dedication and passion that she brought to the organization on a daily basis and wish her the best of luck in Pittsburgh.

Information regarding a new organizational structure will be provided at a later date. The organization is not looking for applicants to fill this role.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.