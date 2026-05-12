Shamrocks Promote Hanson to President, Theisen to VP

Published on May 12, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD - The Watertown Shamrocks organization is pleased to announce the elevation of two current employees. Anne Hanson has been elevated to team President, filling the role left open with the departure of Ryan Bisgard, while Blake Theisen has added Vice President to his title within the organization.

"I am excited to accept the role of President of the Shamrocks organization," Hanson said. "As a Watertown native who has been a part of this team from the beginning, this opportunity carries special meaning for me personally. From the passion and commitment of each of our players to the teamwork and dedication of our staff, and the support of so many incredible game day workers, families and fans, the Shamrocks have become an integral a part of our community. I'm grateful for the trust placed in me, and I look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundation we've created together." Hanson has been a part of the Shamrocks organization since the beginning of their inaugural season. She has served as the Executive Vice President over the team's first two seasons assisting Bisgard and working with Shamrocks partners.

"Anne was the natural choice to elevate to President," said Shamrocks Chairman Vince Foley.

"The work that she has done in our first two years goes to show how valuable she is to our organization. She is from Watertown, is embedded in our local community, and, in a lot of ways, is a great example of our fan base who have come around to love hockey. She represents our organization on an exemplary level, and we're looking forward to continued success under her leadership." "It comes as no surprise to see Anne appointed as the President of the Watertown Shamrocks," Bisgard said of Hanson's appointment. "From running her own business to being a loving mother and close friend, I have no doubt that the future of the organization is in the most capable hands.

Anne's work ethic and passion have been undeniable since day one, and she has often been the unsung hero of the Front Office and game day experience. Throughout my time with the Shamrocks, I have often wondered what we would do without Anne, and now I can't wait to see the Shamrocks flourish even more under her leadership." Alongside Hanson, the Shamrocks are also promoting current Director of Broadcasting and Media Blake Theisen, taking on the title of Vice President. Theisen joined the team in October of 2024 and has served as the Voice of the Shamrocks since.

"I'm super excited to continue with the Shamrocks and to accept the position of Vice President within the organization," Theisen said. "The growth that has been made over the last two years in Watertown, both from an organizational and personal standpoint, has been incredible. I'm looking forward to take on more responsibilities on the business side and working alongside

Anne Hanson to continue bringing an exciting product to Shamrocks fans. My first two years in Watertown have been incredibly fulfilling, and I can't wait to see what lies ahead." Theisen will continue to serve as the team's broadcaster and serve as the Director of Broadcasting and Media. In addition to his role on the media side, he will now be taking on more administrative and business duties.

"Being able to work closely with Blake over the past two years," Hanson said on Theisen's promotion. "I've seen firsthand the work ethic, professionalism, and passion he brings every day," Shamrocks President Anne Hanson said. "I'm incredibly grateful to have him in the role of Vice President. His experience and leadership will help our organization continue to improve.

I'm excited to work alongside Blake in this new role and am confident he will continue to make an impact on our team and our community."

The structural changes within the organization will go in effect on June 1.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

Shamrocks Promote Hanson to President, Theisen to VP - Watertown Shamrocks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.