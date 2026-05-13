Maryland Faces Lone Star in the Robertson Cup Semi-Final

Published on May 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







In the 2024 Robertson Cup Championship Game, the Lone Star Brahmas took down the Maryland Black Bears 4-2 to take home the Robertson Cup for the second time in franchise history. Now, two years later, these franchises will meet again in Blaine, Minnesota, for a best-of-three Robertson Cup Semi-Final series. There will be many new faces, all with the same goal: to advance to the Robertson Cup Championship Game. This will be the first time in franchise history that the Black Bears have faced an out-of-division team a second time in the Robertson Cup Playoffs.

Division Final Overview:

After sweeping the sixth-seeded Danbury Hat Tricks in three straight games, the Maryland Black Bears welcomed the second-seeded Rochester Jr. Americans to town for the East Division Final. In game one, Ryan Denes made 26 saves for his first shutout of the postseason in a 4-0 Maryland win. The game was highlighted by a multipoint effort from forward Brayden Wade, recording one goal and one assist. Known as a 'Michigan' goal, Wade scored from behind the net, scooping the puck onto his stick and into the net lacrosse-style. Rochester responded with a 3-1 win in game two, with Black Bears' forward Graiden Insana scoring Maryland's lone goal. The Black Bears responded in game three with a 5-2 road win, led by four-point efforts from forwards Tanner Duncan (two goals, two assists) and Harrison Smith (four assists). Maryland capped off the series with a comeback win in game four. Facing a 3-1 deficit entering the third period, the Black Bears struck twice in the final six minutes to tie the game at 3-3 and force overtime, including the game-tying goal from Smith with 25 seconds to go in regulation. Harrison Smith capped the comeback off with a wrist shot goal in overtime to win the game from Maryland 4-3. The Black Bears' penalty kill dominated in this series, killing off all 19 power plays from Rochester. Additionally, Maryland's 33 goals for are tied for the most this postseason with the Minnesota Wilderness, who have played two more games.

Lone Star entered and left its series with the third-seeded El Paso Rhinos undefeated in the postseason, sweeping the Rhinos in three straight games to capture its third straight South Division title. Game one was a 5-0 shutout win for the Brahmas, highlighted by 18 saves from Brady Krey for his second consecutive shutout of the postseason. In game two, forwards Leo Isaksson and Samuel Lussier found the back of the net in a 2-1 Lone Star win. The Brahmas capped off the sweep by getting goals from four different goal scorers in a 4-1 win to complete the sweep. Through its first six postseason games, Lone Star has only allowed four goals, and no more than one goal against in a single game.

In-Between the Pipes:

Ryan Denes has been an anchor to one of, if not the most well-rounded, teams in the NAHL. He has made big saves when he's needed to, including a few crucial saves in game four against Rochester that helped spark a comeback. Denes is 6-1-0 so far this postseason, with a 2.01 goals against average, a .911 save percentage, and one shutout. In four games against Rochester in the East Division Final, Denes posted an impressive .926 save percentage.

Brady Krey was impressive over a 14 regular-season sample size, recording a 9-2-1 record, a 1.963 goals against average, a .925 save percentage, and one shutout. In the postseason, he has been next to unbeatable. In six postseason games, Krey is 6-0-0 with a 0.668 goals against average, a .976 save percentage, and two shutouts. He only allowed four goals through 359 minutes of play.

Last Maryland vs. Lone Star Match-Up:

The lone meeting between the Maryland Black Bears and the Lone Star Brahmas came in the 2024 Robertson Cup Championship Game that Lone Star won 4-2. The Brahmas started off strong, leading 2-0 late into the second period when then Black Bears' captain Dimitry Kebreau buried a rebound to cut the deficit to 2-1. Lone Star added a goal in the third to make it 3-1 before former Maryland forward Luke Janus scored late in the third to make it a one-goal game. Despite a strong finish by the Black Bears, the Brahmas iced the game with an empty net goal for a 4-2 win to secure the Robertson Cup. Only one player from either 2024 team returns for this series: Lone Star forward Vladimir Saibel played in 10 2024 postseason games for the Brahmas, recording one assist.

Players to Watch:

Will Esterbrooks (D, MYD): Point-per-game defenseman are rare in the NAHL, and when you have one, they are game changers. Esterbrooks has been that and more with Maryland ever since being acquired from St. Cloud in February. This postseason, he has seven points in seven games, including three goals. Against Rochester, Esterbrooks opened the scoring with a beautiful wrist shot that displayed his hockey intelligence, jumping into the play when a lane to the net was given. He had three points in four games of the East Division Final, all while playing excellent defense in his own end.

Vladimir Saibel (F, LON): In 20 Robertson Cup Playoff games over the 2024 and 2025 postseasons, Saibel had three points combined, all assists. Through six 2026 Robertson Cup Playoff games in 2026, he leads Lone Star with four goals and nine points. He was instrumental in the Brahmas' first round series against the Shreveport Mudbugs, recording three goals and seven points during the three-game sweep. Saibel has recorded at least one point in five of Lone Star's six postseason games.

Game one of the best-of-three Robertson Cup Semi-Final series will take place on Friday, May 15th, at 5:00 p.m. ET at Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine, Minnesota. All games can be streamed on NATV. All Black Bears fans in the area are encouraged to attend our viewing party at Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton, Maryland.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

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