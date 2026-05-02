Black Bears Shut out Jr. Americans to Take Game One

Published on May 1, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







The Maryland Black Bears have been dominant on home ice this postseason, going 2-0 against the Danbury Hat Tricks in the East Division Semi-Final, outscoring them 14-3 in the process. The Black Bears looked to keep the good times rolling at home in their opening game of the East Division Final against the Rochester Jr. Americans. Maryland did just that, as goaltender Ryan Denes made 19 saves for his first shutout of the postseason in a 4-0 Black Bears game one win that gives them a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Defenseman Will Esterbrooks got the scoring started in the first period when he got the puck off the face-off at the near circle, taking it below the circle and snapping the puck into the top left corner past Rochester goaltender Florian Wade for a 1-0 lead. Maryland increased its lead to 2-0 in the second period when forward Graiden Insana buried a rebound at the near side of the net. In the third, forward and captain Owen Drury let a wrist shot go into the top left corner for a 3-0 lead. Forward Brayden Wade capped the scoring off with a Michigan-style goal, putting the puck on his stick blade while behind the net and stuffing it into the top right corner of the net for a 4-0 final score. Wade made 27 saves in the loss while forward Trey Hinton recorded two assists for the Black Bears.

Maryland and Rochester take the ice for game two of this East Division Final on Saturday, May 2nd, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena with puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NATV.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.