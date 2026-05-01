Anderson and Cappello Bring Championship Experience into 2026 Post-Season

Published on May 1, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







While the Minnesota Wilderness missed the post-season in 2025 and have not won a Robertson Cup since 2015, two players on its roster can boast about being part of championship runs at the junior level.

Prior to their time with the Wilderness, forwards Avery Anderson and Anthony Cappello both played prominent roles with squads that won league titles.

Cappello comes in with the most playoff experience on the team, which includes playing in the last two Robertson Cup championship games. Cappello skated in 21 post-season contests over two campaigns with the Lone Star Brahmas, winning a national championship in 2024 while finishing as runner-up in 2025.

Cappello says being part of two finals runs was an incredible experience.

"There's a different level of intensity and focus when you know you're playing for a championship," said Cappello, a native of Ossining, NY.

"Every practice, every game, and every detail mattered to the group more and more. The first year, winning the Robertson Cup made it even more special, really showing what we were capable of as a group. The second year, getting back there again proved it wasn't a fluke."

Anderson spent his rookie junior season in Winkler, Manitoba, Canada, helping the Winkler Flyers capture the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Turnbull Cup in 2024.

Anderson serves as a co-captain for the 25-26 Wilderness. He says he has applied his experience in Winkler to his leadership role with his current club.

"I came from a team that had really strong and respected leaders so there are certain elements and traits that I learned from them in order to be the best leader I can be," said Anderson.

"I've tried to build relationships with each one of these boys by being personable and someone that they can talk to. I feel that having that kind of bond off the ice speaks volumes when you step on it," added Anderson.

With Winkler, in the 2024 MJHL playoffs, Anderson averaged nearly a point per game, recording five goals and eight assists over 15 playoff contests.

"Honestly, I think the spark that helped me was just playing to win and not playing for myself. I battled a lot of adversity that year and overcoming that and being able to look back and who I have become because of it only added fuel to the fire."

Both Cappello and Anderson contributed to the Wilderness' success in round 1 of the 2026 post-season.

Anderson currently sits second on the squad in playoff scoring with five points, generating two goals and three assists over four games. Anderson also assisted on the overtime game-winning goal that clinched the Midwest Division Semi-final series against the Anchorage Wolverines.

Cappello scored a critical goal in game 3. His tally gave Minnesota a 2-0 lead just 1:23 into the contest and helped the team maintain momentum it never relinquished enroute to a 4-0 victory.

Cappello and Anderson agree that accountability plays a big part in getting teams to reach the pinnacle of success.

Cappello says back-to-back playoff runs in Lone Star built a culture of accountability and belief.

"Everyone trusted each other and bought into the same goal," said Cappello

He added, "Those deep playoff runs created strong bonds between teammates that go beyond hockey."

Anderson says it's important to set the right example. "I also try my best to be someone that these boys look up to and accountability from myself, while also holding these guys accountable, has really helped with our success."

To Cappello, success comes from being consistent and having the will to win.

"It's not just about playing well in games, but preparing the right way every day, even when no one is watching. The teams that go far are the ones that stay disciplined and stick to their systems no matter the situation," said Cappello.

The 3-year junior veteran adds championship teams cannot just rely on a few superstar players.

"They're won by a full group contributing in different ways. Everyone has a role, and the teams that find success are the ones where players fully commit to that role."

And like Anderson did with Winkler, Cappello says it was critical with Lone Star to use adversity as positive energy.

"I also learned how important mental toughness is. There are ups and downs throughout a season - especially in the playoffs. Being able to stay focused, handle pressure, and respond to adversity is what separates good teams from championship teams."

With the help of Anderson and Cappello, the Wilderness will seek to overcome another hurdle in round 2 of the 2026 playoffs, which begin this weekend in Proctor. The Midwest Division Finals kick off Friday night with Minnesota taking on the Wisconsin Windigo in game 1. Game 2 of the best 3-out-of-5 series will follow Saturday night. Each of the weekend contests will be played at the Aspirus St. Luke's Sports and Event Center and will begin at 7:15 p.m.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.