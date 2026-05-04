Wilderness Upended in OT in Game 1 of Division Finals

Published on May 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Joshua Sardo's goal with 8:20 left in overtime lifted the Wisconsin Windigo to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness Friday night in game 1 of the Midwest Division Finals.

It was the second straight contest to move into overtime for the Wilderness in the 2026 Robertson Cup playoffs. Minnesota eliminated the Anchorage Wolverines thanks to a Max Edwards goal in the extra frame in game 4 of the division semi-finals on April 24.

Edwards also contributed to the Wilderness efforts in Friday's tilt. After Zachary Homer's power play goal gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead, Edwards deposited his second post-season tally with 1:34 remaining in the opening frame to extend the home team's lead to 2-0. Homer's fourth of the playoffs was assisted by Avery Anderson and Matt Hauser, while Logan Nagle and Jack Martens earned helpers on Edwards' red-lighter.

Wisconsin responded with three markers in the 2 nd period, beginning with Ryan Mottau striking on the power play 1:01 into the stanza. Payton Mithmuangneua followed with an equalizer 19 seconds later, before Thomas Quast gave the Windigo a 3-2 lead with 12:59 remaining in the frame.

Theo Kiss then helped force overtime when his centering pass intended for Anderson went into the Windigo net off the skate of a Windigo defender, much like a goal he scored in game 1 of round 1. Anderson and Jackson Reeves assisted on Kiss' second of the post-season, which made it 3-3 5:07 into the third period.

Each team struck once on the power play, with Minnesota getting five chances, and three going to Wisconsin.

The Wilderness put up 47 shots compared to 37 for Wisconsin. The Windigo's Max Larsson earned the win in net with 44 saves, while Ryan Gerlich took the loss denying 33 Wisconsin shots.

The Wilderness will seek to even the best of 5 series Saturday night in Proctor. Game 2 at the Aspirus St. Luke's Sports and Event Center is set to begin at 7:15 p.m.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2026

Wilderness Upended in OT in Game 1 of Division Finals - Minnesota Wilderness

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