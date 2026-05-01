Border Rivals to Collide in Division Finals

Published on May 1, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness are set to begin round 2 of their march through the NAHL Robertson Cup playoffs.

The Wilderness will meet the Wisconsin Windigo in the Midwest Division Finals commencing this weekend at the Aspirus St. Luke's Sports and Event Center in Proctor, MN. Games 1 and 2 are set for Friday and Saturday, May 1 and 2, in Proctor. Game 3 will be held at the Ponds of Brookfield in Brookfield, WI on May 8. If necessary, game 4 will be in Brookfield on May 9, and game 5 will be held May 11 in Proctor.

Both teams met stiff competition from Alaska-based rivals in the semifinal round. The Wilderness held off the Anchorage Wolverines with a 3-games-to-1 series victory, with the deciding game ending in overtime, 3-2.

The Windigo went the distance vs. the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, needing five games to advance to round 2 with Wisconsin winning game 5, 5-2.

This will mark the second time the Wilderness and Windigo will meet in a Midwest Division Final. In 2023, the Minnesota took down Wisconsin with a 3-games-to-1 series win to claim their second division playoff crown in franchise history.

Wisconsin is making its fourth consecutive appearance in the Midwest Division finals and is the defending Midwest Division playoff champion. The Windigo defeated Anchorage in the division finals in 2025 in four games. They then went on to the Robertson Cup semi-finals where they fell to the Lone Star Brahmas, 2-games-to-1.

While Minnesota enters this post-season round as the top-seed, it was Wisconsin who had the edge in the regular season matchups. In the eight meetings between the two rivals during the regular campaign, the Windigo prevailed five times.

This series features two of the NAHL's top round 1 playoff goaltenders. Minnesota's Ryan Gerlich and Wisconsin's Max Larsson were extremely stingy against their semifinal opponents. Over four games, Gerlich held off Anchorage with a 1.22 goals-against-average (GAA), allowing only five goals and finishing the series with a .955 save percentage. Larsson was a whisker better over five games vs. Fairbanks, allowing seven goals for a 1.21 GAA and .962 save percentage. Both netminders posted two shutouts so far in the post-season.

This series will also mark the first for Wilderness forward Talan Blanck since he announced his NCAA commitment. Blanck this week verbally agrede to play collegiate hockey for the University of Wisconsin of the Big Ten. The native of Fond du Lac, WI, leads all Wilderness players in playoff scoring in goals (5), assists (5) and points (10). His five goals in round 1 set a new franchise record for goals in a playoff series and his 10 points tied the club mark for a post-season series.

Wilderness Birthday: Max Edwards - May 1 (19)

Media: Watch all games on NAHLTV.com.

Series Schedule

Game # Date Time Location

1 May 1 7:15p.m. CDT Proctor, MN

2 May 2 7:15p.m. CDT Proctor, MN

3 May 8 6:35p.m. CDT Brookfield, WI

4 May 9 (if necessary) 6:35p.m. CDT Brookfield, WI

5 May 11 (if necessary) 6:15p.m. CDT Proctor, MN

Wilderness Division Semi-final playoff series game-by-game vs. Anchorage

Game # Date Score Location

1 April 17 ANC 3, MNW 2 Proctor, MN

2 April 18 MNW 5, ANC 0 Proctor, MN

3 April 19 MNW 4, ANC 0 Proctor, MN

4 April 24 MNW 3, ANC 2 (OT) Anchorage, AK

Wisconsin Division Semi-final playoff series game-by-game vs. Fairbanks

Game # Date Score Location

1 April 17 WIS 3, FBK 0 Fairbanks, AK

2 April 18 WIS 1, FBK 0 Fairbanks, AK

3 April 19 FBK 3, WIS 0 Fairbanks, AK

4 April 24 FBK 2, WIS 1 Brookfield, WI

5 April 25 WIS 5, FBK 2 Brookfield, WI

Post Season Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK PIMs

WIS 10 (2 GFPG) 7 (1.4 GAPG) 1 for 13 (7.7%) 17 for 18 (94.4%) 74

MNW 14 (3.5 GFPG) 5 (1.25 GAPG) 5 for 17 (29.4%) 12 for 12 (100%) 91

Regular Season Tale of the Tape

Team Record Points GF GA PP PK PIMs

WIS 34-21-4 72 191 (3.24 GFPG) 169 (2.86 GAPG) 42 for 210 (20%) 36 for 200 (82%) 825

MNW 42-12-5 89 249 (4.22 GFPG) 148 (2.5 GAPG) 48 for 237 (20.3%) 37 for 224 (83.5%) 882

Wilderness vs. Wisconsin Regular Season Game-by-Game

Date Score Location

Oct. 24 WIS 4, MNW 3 (OT) Cloquet, MN

Oct. 25 WIS 4, MNW 2 Cloquet, MN

Nov. 7 WIS 6, MNW 4 Brookfield, WI

Nov. 8 WIS 4, MNW 3 Brookfield, WI

Dec. 19 WIS 3, MNW 2 Brookfield, WI

Dec. 20 MNW 6, WIS 2 Brookfield, WI

Feb. 6 MNW 4, WIS 2 Cloquet, MN

Feb. 7 MNW 4, WIS 2 Cloquet, MN

Playoff Goalie Comparison

Name Team Games Won/Loss GAA Save %

Max Larsson

WIS 5 3-2 1.21 .962

Ryan Gerlich MNW 4 3-1 1.22 .955

Top Playoff Scorers

Name Team Games Goals Assists Points

Talan Blanck MNW 4 5 5 10

Avery Anderson MNW 4 2 3 5

Zachary Homer MNW 4 3 1 4

Logan Nagle MNW 4 3 1 4

Noah Dziver MNW 2 0 3 3

Theo Kiss MNW 4 1 2 3

AJ Bongiorno WIS 5 2 1 3

Joshua Sardo WIS 5 2 1 3

Aidan Hickok WIS 5 0 3 3

Peyton Mithmuangneua WIS 5 0 3 3

Top scorers head-to-head (of players on the playoff roster)

Name Team Games Goals Assists Points

Jackson Ernst WIS 8 5 3 8

Ryan Mottau WIS 8 4 4 8

Peyton Mithmuangnueua WIS 6 0 7 7

Alexios Georgaklis WIS 8 1 6 7

Andrei Gudin MNW 7 2 4 6

Avery Anderson MNW 8 2 4 6

Anthony Cappello MNW 4 2 3 5

Noah Dziver MNW 4 2 3 5

Talan Blanck MNW 8 3 2 5

Logan Nagle MNW 8 2 3 5

Zachary Homer MNW 8 2 2 4







North American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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