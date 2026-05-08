Wilderness Backs against the Wall Heading into Game 3

Published on May 7, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness go into game 3 of their Midwest Division Final series vs. the Wisconsin Windigo facing their stiffest challenge of the 2025-26 campaign.

After Wisconsin captured the first two contests of the best of 5 series by scores of 4-3 (OT) and 3-2, Minnesota enters hostile territory in a must-win situation. Game 3 is slated for Friday night (May 8) at the Windigo's home arena - the Ponds of Brookfield, in Brookfield, WI. If the Wilderness win Friday, game 4 will also be in Brookfield on Saturday night (May 9). If the series is tied after Saturday night, a game 5 will be held Monday (May 11) in Proctor to determine who moves on in the Robertson Cup playoffs.

Zachary Homer and Max Edwards extended into the second round point streaks that began in round 1. Homer scored in game 1, and assisted in game 2, giving him points in his last five post-season contests. Edwards had the same results with a goal and assist in games 1 and 2, respectively, and now has points in his last 3 playoff contests.

After making his playoff debut in the Wilderness lineup in game 4 vs. Anchorage, where he scored the overtime game-winner, Edwards now has one point in all three of his post-season games. Against the Windigo, when including the regular season, the rookie forward from Scottsdale, AZ, is averaging a point per game, recording three goals and three assists in six games.

Ryan Mottau continues to be a thorn in the Wilderness' side. The Windigo forward scored once in each game last weekend to begin round 2, after completing a regular season series vs. Minnesota with four goals and four assists over eight games.

This series features three players the NAHL named to the All-Midwest Division Team. The Wilderness have forward Noah Dziver and Ryan Gerlich on the team, while the Windigo have defenseman Declan Burns.

Both games in Brookfield are slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. CDT. If Minnesota can force a game 5, that would be at 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Aspirus St. Luke's Sports and Event Center in Proctor, MN.

Wilderness Birthday: Bryce Dahl - May 11 (20)

Media: Watch all games on NAHLtv.com.

Series Schedule:

Game # Date Score Location

1 May 1 WIS 4, MNW 3 (OT) Proctor, MN

2 May 2 WIS 3, MNW 2 Proctor, MN

3 May 8 (6:35 p.m. CDT) TBD Brookfield, WI

4* May 9 (6:35 p.m. CDT) TBD Brookfield, WI

5* May 11 (6:15 p.m. CDT) TBD Proctor, MN

*if necessary

Post Season Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK PIMs

WIS 17 (2.4 GFPG) 12 (1.7 GAPG) 3 for 22 (13.6%) 27 for 29 (93.1%) 100

MNW 19 (3.2 GFPG) 12 (2 GAPG) 6 for 28 (21.4%) 19 for 21 (90.5%) 115

MNW PP in 2nd round series 1 for 11; PK 2 for 9

Regular Season Tale of the Tape

Team Record Points GF GA PP PK PIMs

WIS 34-21-4 72 191 (3.24 GFPG) 169 (2.86 GAPG) 42 for 210 (20%) 36 for 200 (82%) 825

MNW 42-12-5 89 249 (4.22 GFPG) 148 (2.5 GAPG) 48 for 237 (20.3%) 37 for 224 (83.5%) 882

Wilderness vs. Wisconsin Regular Season Game-by-Game

Date Score Location

Oct. 24 WIS 4, MNW 3 (OT) Cloquet, MN

Oct. 25 WIS 4, MNW 2 Cloquet, MN

Nov. 7 WIS 6, MNW 4 Brookfield, WI

Nov. 8 WIS 4, MNW 3 Brookfield, WI

Dec. 19 WIS 3, MNW 2 Brookfield, WI

Dec. 20 MNW 6, WIS 2 Brookfield, WI

Feb. 6 MNW 4, WIS 2 Cloquet, MN

Feb. 7 MNW 4, WIS 2 Cloquet, MN

Playoff Goalie Comparison

Name Team Games Won/Loss GAA Save % Shutouts

Max Larsson

WIS 7 5-2 1.54 .954 2

Ryan Gerlich MNW 6 3-3 1.92 .933 2

Wilderness Top Playoff Scorers (min. 2 points)

Name Games Goals Assists Points

Talan Blanck 6 6 5 11

Avery Anderson 6 4 3 7

Zachary Homer 4 4 2 6

Logan Nagle 6 1 4 5

Theo Kiss 6 1 3 4

Noah Dziver 2 0 3 3

Max Edwards 3 2 1 3

Matt Hauser 6 0 3 3

Ryan DeAngelis 6 0 2 2

River Freeman 6 0 2 2

Single goals: Cappello and Dahl

Single assists: Gudin, Karlsson, Kim, Luger, Martens, Reeves

Wisconsin Top Playoff Scorers (min. 2 points)

Name Games Goals Assists Points

A.J. Bongiorno 7 2 3 5

Aidan Hickok 7 1 4 5

Peyton Mithmuangneua 7 1 3 3

Joshua Sardo 7 3 1 4

Alexios Georgaklis 7 0 3 3

Beau Kralovec 7 1 2 3

Ryan Mottau 7 3 0 3

Ryan Mottau 7 2 1 3

Devin Berg 7 0 2 2

Jackson Ernst 7 2 0 2

Brendan Finley 7 1 1 2

Brayden Severin 7 1 1 2

Sutton Verot 7 0 2 2

Single assists: Burns, Friedrich, Miller and Steele







North American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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