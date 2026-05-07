Blanck Achieves Childhood Dream with Wisconsin Commitment

Published on May 7, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Like many hockey players growing up in Wisconsin, Talan Blanck aspired to skate for the Wisconsin Badgers.

He is now about to achieve that goal.

Last week, the Minnesota Wilderness forward from Fond du Lac, WI, announced his commitment to play NCAA Division 1 hockey at the University of Wisconsin.

"(it's a) dream come true, (I) grew up going to Badger games, and now I get to go to school there," said Blanck.

The commitment comes just two months after Blanck appeared at the NAHL's Top Prospects Tournament. Blanck skated for Team Midwest, which could only take him if he were not committed to an NCAA institution. His position on the team was originally supposed to go to Wilderness teammate Noah Dziver, but an injury suffered just three days before the event kept Dziver from making the trip to the tournament in Plymouth, MI. Plus, Blanck already had a commitment at the time to the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

The 20-year-old Blanck decided to take the risk and drop his UAF commitment so he could skate at Top Prospects so hundreds of professional and college scouts could get a fresh look at his skills.

"I have the utmost respect for Alaska-Fairbanks and its coaching staff, it just wasn't the right fit for me," said Blanck who had verbally committed to the Nanooks in November, 2023, in the middle of his rookie junior hockey season.

"Coming off of top prospects, [Wilderness head coach Zach Stepan] gave me the opportunity to de-commit and go to that tournament. It turned out well for me. I bet on myself; it worked out."

Things have worked out very well for Blanck in the 2026 Robertson Cup Playoffs. He currently leads the NAHL with six post-season goals. His 11 points tops the Wilderness in playoff scoring, and in their first round series, he set a new Wilderness record for goals in a single post-season round with five. He also tied the team record with 10 points in a playoff series.

In the regular season, Blanck tied for second on the Wilderness with 66 points, accumulating 28 goals and 38 assists.

"That's a kid being willing to do whatever it takes to get what he wants," said Stepan.

"And he's not only doing that in his own ways, he's doing that in a way that is helping the team. Probably a big reason Wisconsin wanted to nab him up."

Blanck has also displayed tremendous grit in the post-season. In game 2 of their Midwest Division semi-final series vs. Anchorage, Blanck suffered a broken nose in the first period.

But it would not deter him from contributing to his team. Not only did Blanck stay in the game, he also posted a goal and an assist in the third period. Blanck finished the night with four points, as the Wilderness won, 5-0, and evened the series at 1-1.

Blanck says Wisconsin head coach Mike Hastings told him team dedication is a big priority for players he is recruiting.

"He just said they are looking for guys that want to be a Badger; be all in. I think I fit that role pretty well," said Blanck.

Before arriving at Wisconsin, Hastings previously coached at Minnesota State and was Stepan's head coach when he skated for the Mavericks from 2013-2017.

"He'll be good there," Stepan said of Blanck at Wisconsin.

"He's got a hockey brain which I know Hastings likes. I also think Hastings will be good for him. As a freshman, he'll need to go in and learn some things about college hockey, and Hastings is pretty good about getting that dialed into you pretty quick. And Talan will be able to use his skill set to help that hockey team."

Blanck and the rest of the Wilderness will be seeking to extend their season this weekend, as they continue their Midwest Division Final series vs. the Wisconsin Windigo. Game 3 will be Friday night at the Ponds of Brookfield, in Brookfield, WI, with puck drop set for 6:35 p.m. Fans who cannot get to the game can tune into all the action on NAHLtv.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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