Jack Solomon Named NAHL Goaltender of the Year

Published on May 7, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - Bruins goaltender Jack Solomon has been named the 2025-26 North American Hockey League (NAHL) Goaltender of the Year, the league announced on Thursday.

Solomon had some elite company between the pipes throughout the NAHL this season, but that didn't stop the Air Force commit from making himself stand out as the best. The Air Force-commit led all qualified goaltenders with a 1.84 goals-against average while finishing second in save percentage (.934) and shutouts (6).

Solomon's consistency made him lethal between the pipes. The second year Bruins only had one instance where he went back to back games without a win: a no decision on November 8th and a loss on November 15th. After that stretch, he never went two straight games without a win.

In the final two months of the season, the Bruins netminder went on a run that cemented himself as one of the most dominant goalies in the NAHL. Solomon won all eight of his final appearances, posting five shutouts in that span including one in each of his last three games.

Solomon's two games against the Bismarck Bobcats on April 3rd and 4th earned him his first Star of the Week Honors. The Bruins netminder stopped all 59 shots he saw that weekend, helping his team clinch the regular season division title.

In the Bruins' 16-year history, there hasn't been a showing in net quite like what Solomon posted this season. His six shutouts are tied with Carl Axelsson for the most in a single season, while his 24 wins, .934 save percentage and 1.84 goals-against average all rank top four among Bruins goalies in a single season.

In his second season with the Bruins, the St. Louis native broke the career wins and shutouts records with 48 and six, respectively. His career 1.83 goals-against average and .933 save percentage both sit top three all time in Bruins history.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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