Nathan Williams Named NAHL Defenseman of the Year

Published on May 7, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - Bruins defenseman Nathan Williams has been named the 2025-26 North American Hockey League (NAHL) Defenseman of the Year, the league announced on Thursday.

A third-year Bruin, Williams established himself as one of the league's top defensemen throughout the 2025-26 season. Williams led all NAHL defensemen in points (64), assists (54), power play assists (37) and plus/minus (+39). The blueliner played in all 59 games during the season making him one of just three Bruins and one of eight NAHL defenseman to play in every game during the regular season.

The Bruins captain posted one of the most impressive point streaks in team history when he recorded a point in 17 straight games from December 12th to February 7th. During that span he recorded five goals and 21 assists for 26 points.

Williams was recognized earlier in the year as one of the best defenders in the league when he earned the honor of Defenseman of the Month for the month of January. He notched five goals and ten assists for 15 points to lead all blueliners that month.

The Maryville University-commit finished the regular season with one of the best by a Bruins defenseman in team history. His 64 points and 54 assists were the most recorded by a Bruins defenseman in a single season with the latter ranking third most by any Bruins skater.

Williams' 160 career games played are the 7th most in team history. In his time in the Black and Gold, he recorded the most career points (109) and assists (87) by a Bruins defenseman, ranking top ten overall in both categories.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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