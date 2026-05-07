Dziver and Gerlich Land on All Midwest Division Team

Published on May 7, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Noah Dziver and Ryan Gerlich both contributed mightily to the Minnesota Wilderness success during the 2025-26 regular season. Today, the NAHL recognized both by placing them on the All-Midwest Division Team.

Dziver is included with Luc Bydal of the Anchorage Wolverines and Oliver Barna of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs as the forwards on the squad, while Gerlich was named the lone all-division team goaltender.

Declan Burns of the Wisconsin Windigo and Bowen Burke of Anchorage were named all-division team defensemen.

Dziver's accomplishments this season include breaking several Wilderness scoring records. Over 48 games, he set new team marks for points at 75 and assists at 45. His regular season career totals included 124 points, which was another new record.

The NAHL recognized the Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, native four times throughout the course of the regular campaign with two divisional star of the week awards and twice he was named Forward of the Month.

Dziver finished eighth in the NAHL in scoring, while his 1.56 points per game average was second best.

Gerlich's numbers also placed him among the NAHL's best in the regular season. Over 26 games, Gerlich's goals against average of 2.11 and save percentage of .924 both were good enough to finish fifth in the league.

Gerlich also did not miss breaking team records. Gerlich set new marks with 13 road victories, and 14 consecutive games without a regulation loss.

This marks the third time in the last four seasons that Minnesota has had a representative on the All-Midwest Division team. It joins the 2013-14 and 2014-15 Wilderness squads as the only teams in franchise history to have two players named to an all-division team.

Meanwhile, the Wilderness this weekend continue their pursuit of post-season success. They take on the Wisconsin Windigo in game 3 of the Midwest Division Finals Friday night at 6:35 in Brookfield, WI. If necessary, game 4 will follow Saturday night, also in Brookfield. Wisconsin leads the best-of-5 series, two games to none. All the action can be seen on NAHLtv.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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