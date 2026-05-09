Bruins Fall to Aberdeen in Game Three

Published on May 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







ABERDEEN, SD - The Austin Bruins offense remained silent in Game Three of the Central Division Final Friday night as the Aberdeen Wings shutout the Bruins 4-0. The win gives the Wings their first lead in the series two games to one.

The Bruins started the game strong with three unanswered shots on goal in the first few minutes before the Wings took over. The third-seeded Wings fired off 11 unanswered shots including a goal from All-Central Division selection Matthew Martin to give Aberdeen a 1-0 lead at 9:58.

Austin would find some shots in the final few minutes of the opening frame but were outshot 16-7 by Aberdeen.

After going 0-1 on the power play in the first, Martin would find the back of the net in the second on a one-timer off a pass from Cooper Anderson to double Aberdeen's lead at 4:35.

The Bruins found their spark in the third period, applying pressure to Aberdeen's Willum Braun but still not finding their way on the scoreboard.

Aberdeen's Easton Edwards tapped a pass from the goal line net front to Caden Lee who fired it past Austin's Jack Solomon to extend the lead to three.

The Black and Gold pulled Solomon for the extra skater with just under six minutes to go, opening the door for Lee to hit the empty netter.

The Bruins penalty kill finished the night killing off four of five penalties while the power play never saw the ice. This was the first time all season that Austin's power play was held to zero opportunities.

Game Four of the Central Division Final is scheduled for 7:15pm Saturday night from the Odde Ice Center in Aberdeen.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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