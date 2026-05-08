Hat Tricks Forward Lukas Zimovcak Commits to Skidmore College

Published on May 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), are pleased to announce that forward Lukas Zimovcak has committed to play NCAA Division III hockey at Skidmore College. The Thoroughbreds are a member of the SUNYAC conference.

A 5-foot-11, 170-pound native of Cedar Grove, NJ, Zimovcak recorded 21 points (7 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games played during the 2025-26 season, including postseason action. He was tied for third on the team in playoff goals and became a reliable contributor throughout the Hat Tricks' first-ever Robertson Cup Playoff appearance.

"I'd like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches who helped me reach this point in my career," said Zimovcak. "Without them, none of this would be possible. I'd also like to thank Coach Lenny, Coach O'Shaughnessy, and Joey Gilhooly for all of their support and for helping guide me through this process."

"Lukas was a pleasure to have this year," said Hat Tricks Head Coach and General Manager Lenny Caglianone. "He was the ultimate locker room guy and someone who showed up every day ready to work for his teammates. Lukas brought tremendous energy and positivity to our group all season long. He's going to be successful both on and off the ice. Congratulations to Lukas and the entire Zimovcak family."

Skidmore College is located in Saratoga Springs, NY.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

Hat Tricks Forward Lukas Zimovcak Commits to Skidmore College - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

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