Hat Tricks Fall in Back-And-Forth Battle, Eliminated by Black Bears

Published on April 23, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







In a back-and-forth battle that featured multiple lead changes, the Danbury Hat Tricks saw their season come to a close Thursday night, falling 5-4 to the Maryland Black Bears in Game 3 of the East Division Semi-Finals at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Danbury struck first just over nine minutes into the opening period when Matt Dabrowski converted on a 5-on-3 to give the Hat Tricks a 1-0 lead. Maryland answered late in the frame, as Ryan Franks evened the score at one with seven minutes remaining.

The Rabbits regained momentum early in the second period, as Brendan Boring buried a short-handed goal four minutes in to put Danbury back on top, 2-1. Once again, Maryland responded quickly, with Tanner Duncan tying the game at two just four minutes later. The Black Bears then grabbed their first lead of the night when Kristofers Krumins made it 3-2 with four minutes left in the middle stanza.

Danbury continued to battle into the third. Just three minutes in, Ryan Lukko evened the score at three, floating a shot from the near-side blue line that found its way in. Maryland answered again, as Owen Drury made it 4-3 eight minutes into the period.

Refusing to go away, the Hat Tricks pulled even once more midway through the third when Patrick Ula tied the game at four. But the momentum was short-lived, as Franks struck again just a minute later, netting what would stand as the game-winning goal.

Jon Dukaric made 29 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

The defeat ends a historic season for Danbury, which captured its first Robertson Cup Playoff berth and advanced past the opening round. Maryland moves on to the East Division Finals, where they will face the winner of the Rochester Jr. Americans and Northeast Generals series.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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