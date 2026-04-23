Rhinos up 2 Games over Ice Wolves 6-5 in Game 2

Published on April 23, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: El Paso Rhinos 6 @ New Mexico Ice Wolves 5 - Semi Finals are upon us as the New Mexico Ice Wolves host the first two games in Albuquerque! First plays of the night are explosive with both sides trading blows and possession of the puck. Ice Wolves are unlucky and find themselves on the short end of a power play, allowing Ethan Woolcott to take the first goal of the night just five minutes in to play. Deep in the period, the Ice Wolves' Sean Smith ties it back up at 1-1 just a couple minutes before Jacob Solano steals back the lead for the Rhinos, putting us up 2-0 at the end of the first.

New Mexico takes to the locker room for a strategy meeting and returns to the second period with a new plan in mind. Andrey Moskvitin and Nayan Pai spearhead this new attack plan and take two goals to turn the game in their favor in the opening half of the second. With the score now 3-2 the Rhinos' Ian Kastamo puts us back in the running at 3-3. With the clock running down Ice Wolves send out Nayan Pai yet again for a powerplay goal to position them square in the lead at 4-3 by period's end.

One more to go and Brock Fairbanks hits an insurance goal for the Wolves who now lead 5-3 over the Rhinos, but this wouldn't be the end as just over a minute later Woolcott cuts the lead back to within one point. With just over a minute to go in regulation time it would be Kamden Kaisser who would save the game by taking one final goal to tie up the game at 5-5, sending us in to over time.

Overtime woudl be quick though as Alexander Stephen comes through with a Game-Winning goal early in extra time.

Rhinos take Game #1 with a 6-5 win over the Ice Wolves.

Rhinos also lead in shots on goal 42 to Ice Wolves' 29, goaltender Michael Modelski saving 24







North American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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