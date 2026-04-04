Rhinos to Host First Round of Playoffs
Published on April 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
El Paso Rhinos News Release
The NAHL El Paso Rhinos will host a best-of-three series for the first round of Robertson Cup playoffs in the Sun City.
The Rhinos will take on the Oklahoma Warriors in the home playoff games on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 at 7pm, and Sunday, April 12 at 4:30pm (if necessary). Games will feature promotions from Freddy's Custard and Burgers, Speaking Rock Casino, and Mimco Properties.
The Rhinos boasted a successful regular season, ending third place in their division.
Single game tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or at the Box Office one hour before game start. Season ticket holders may purchase playoff ticket packages by emailing seasontickets@elpasorhinos.com.
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