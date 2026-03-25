Rhinos Double Down on Ice Wolves

Published on March 25, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: New Mexico Ice Wolves 0 @ El Paso Rhinos 4 - Ice Wolves and Rhinos swap places after last week's bout in Albuquerque and trade the sights for some Sun City scenery! Rhinos are hosting the first game of the weekend here in El Paso as we wind down the regular season. The puck dropped to a fierce fight early in the night as both teams aim to make the game bend to their will. First blood is drawn by Troy Hunka at the 12:23 mark, putting the Rhinos up 1-0. Rhinos hold on to the lead throughout the period and we'd head in to first intermission still on top.

Massimiliano Monson makes an appearance during the second period by putting us up 2-0 with the second goal of the night. Gaige Giblin follows a few minutes behind by taking himself a goal off a powerplay for our third goal of the evening. At the end of the second period the Rhinos are up 3-0.

Ice Wolves take the second intermission to try to rally their forces to no avail; this game is entirely in Rhino control. Kamden Kaiser takes a beautiful shorthanded goal after a penalty is thrown our way for our fourth goal of the night. The clock kept ticking down and thanks to a wonderful defense by Michael Modelski we'd take this one with a 4-0 shutout against the Wolves for Game #1.

Scoring Info

Saturday: New Mexico Ice Wolves 1 @ El Paso Rhinos 4 - We're back in Rhino country tonight for the second game of the weekend! Ian Kastamo starts us off tonight by sniping the puck through the Ice Wolves' defense for the first goal of the night with 7:48 left in the period. Modelski yet again holds back the onslaught of Ice Wolves' shots on goal and ends the period with Rhinos square on top 1-0.

The first 20 minutes now in the books the Rhinos return ready to write some new pages in the record books. Tommy Shore and Troy Hunka each take a goal late in the period, increasing our lead to 3-0 over New Mexico before they can even put one on the board. With one more goal from Charles Turner we'd wrap up the second period with a whopping 4-0 lead.

In one last defiant strike the Ice Wolves do manage to sneak in a goal deep in the third period as Nayan Pai sneaks one past Modelski to give New Mexico their first, and only, goal of the night.

Rhinos take Game #2 with a 4-1 win, taking both games at home for this series.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

Rhinos Double Down on Ice Wolves - El Paso Rhinos

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