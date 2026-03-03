Rhinos & Jackalopes Split at Home

Published on March 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: Odessa Jackalopes 1 @ El Paso Rhinos 6 - It's Minecraft night here in the Sun CIty with our brand-new Jerseys out on full display while the Jackalopes pay us a visit! Gaige Giblin takes right to the net at a little over a minute after puck drop to put the Rhinos up 1-0. Troy Hunka takes a while but finds himself a goal in the closing minutes of the period to round out the score at 2-0 before first intermission.

The second period was fraught with possession changes as the puck flew up and down the ice with neither team managing to find an opening. This would lead to only a single goal being scored from Kamden Kaiser, who snuck the puck in the net with just 11 seconds to go in the period for a 3-0 Rhino lead.

The third period is upon us and after a quick break Aidan Bergner keeps the momentum going, scoring with 18:04 left on the clock and followed just a few minutes later by Jacob Solano to make it 5-0, Rhinos leading by the 14:53 mark. After a long fought game the Jackalopes do finally manage to get a point as Henry Thornton scores with 13:20 to go in the third. The Rhinos are now up 5-1 over Odessa, but with one final goal from Hunka off a powerplay, the game is settled with a 6-1 Rhino victory.

Rhinos lead shots on goal tonight with 43 over the Jackalopes' 34, with goaltender Logan Hughes saving 33.







