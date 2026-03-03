Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2026-27 Season: Ayden Cook

Published on March 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Ayden Cook!

Cook, from Flushing, MI, is a 5'9 174lbs right-shot forward. This season, he has appeared in 27 games for Flint Powers Catholic High. In those 27 games played, he has scored 46 goals, 41 assists, for 87 total points, and is also a Captain for the team. He leads the team in points for the regular season and during the postseason as well. Additionally, Ayden also played for Team Michigan 18U AAA, where he played 25 games and scored 16 goals, 14 assists, for 31 total points. He was second overall in scoring on his team.

Regional Scout, Kyle Zagata, had this to say about Ayden: "Ayden Cook is a skilled and dynamic forward with the ability to create offense and finish plays. He has enjoyed significant personal and team success in Michigan, and culturally, he is an outstanding fit for our organization. Ayden lives and breathes hockey. He is a true competitor, and we believe he has a very bright future ahead."







