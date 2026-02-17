Rhinos Split with Warriors, 11-2 in Game 2
Published on February 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
El Paso Rhinos News Release
Friday: Oklahoma Warriors 2 @ El Paso Rhinos 0 - Warriors are in town this weekend for the first game here in Rhino country! The puck dropped promptly @ 7:00 PM and both teams went right to work to gain control of the ice. Michael Modelski holds out with a strong defense for not only the entire first period, but keeps the Warriors at 0 points throughout the entire second as well.
It wouldn't be until the third period where Trace Day puts up the warriors up 1-0 after a power play with 6:34 to go. Mathias Kristiansen takes a second in the closing moments of the game on an empty net and Warriors take Game #2 with a 2-0 lead.
North American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026
- Rhinos Paint the Ice Event Saturday, February 21 - El Paso Rhinos
- Rhinos Split with Warriors, 11-2 in Game 2 - El Paso Rhinos
- Homer Sparks Surge to Set New Scoring Record and Split Series with Anchorage - Minnesota Wilderness
- Wings Drop Two to Watertown, Still Get One Point in Standings - Aberdeen Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.