Rhinos Repel Rays 5-4 at Home

Published on February 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: Corpus Christi IceRays 2 @ El Paso Rhinos 4 - IceRays pay us a visit this weekend for the first game of the weekend as the Rhinos prepare to sink or swim to defend on home ice!

The puck dropped promptly @ 7:00 PM to a wonderful crowd here in Rhino country and right out of the gate both teams are off to fight for the puck. This battle for control lasted the entire first period with possession going back and forth with shots flung either way. Goaltender Michael Modelski stands firm and the period would end with no scoring on either side.

Back on the ice after the first period the Rays had reassessed their strategy and came back swinging. Marc-Alexandre Richard breaks the scoreless streak and puts on on board for Corpus Christi with just over 17 minutes to go in the second period followed closesly behind by Johnny Maruna only a few minutes later. IceRays are up 2-0 with 13:46 left in the second but less than a minute later Troy Hunka comes in with a fantastic shorthanded goal to take the first Rhino goal of the night. Hunka snags a second goal with 6:13 left in the period to tie up the game at 2-2 at the end of the second.

One period left to go and its still anyone's game, but the Rhinos use the home crowd advantage to get their spirits up and start pushing towards victory. Ian Kastamo steals the lead with a powerplay goal at the 14:07 mark and Rhinos are up 3-1. Gaige Giblin rounds out our score by taking one last goal in the closing minutes of the game to double the lead over the Rays.

Rhinos take Game #1 with a 4-2 victory.

IceRays are on top of shots on goal tonight with 33 to the Rhinos 31, Goaltender Modelski taking home 31 saves.

Saturday: Corpus Christi IceRays 4 @ El Paso Rhinos 5 - We're back out on the ice tonight here in Rhino Country as the Rays & Rhinos are ready to rumble once more!

Jackson Potulny starts us off tonight by the 11:43 mark in the first period, putting the Rhinos up 1-0 to take the early lead. 8:12 to go in the second and the IceRays find themselves in prime position to tie the game back up as Jonathan Cifaldi sinks the puck past Rhino defense. Aidan Bergner swipes the lead right back out of the IceRays' clutches and Rhinos are now up 2-1 with five minutes to go in the first. Ethan Woolcott brings up the rear taking one final goal this period, increasing our lead to 3-1 over Corpus Christi at the end of the first.

Rays try to bring it back deep in the second period with Easton Swift bringing the game back within one point and with 8:14 to go the Rhinos maintain a lead of 3-2. Alexander Stephen doubles down on that lead by handing us one more goal with 3:06 left in time on the second period, but the Rays' Nick Sinani sneaks one in before the period is out, putting the score at 4-3 by period's end.

One last period to go and the Rhinos aim to keep the lead growing with Hunka taking yet another goal, putting the Rhinos up 5-3 with 8:42 left in regulation time. Unfortunately for the IceRays they'd only manage to take one more goal as Grayson Cohen takes one final successful shot.

Rhinos are up on top yet again tonight, taking this win 5-4 over the IceRays.

IceRays lead shots on goal tonight with 47 over Rhinos 26, goaltender Logan Hughes blocking 43.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.