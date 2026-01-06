Rhinos & Brahmas Split Series 3-1 in Game 2

Published on January 5, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Friday: El Paso Rhinos 4 @ Lone Star Brahmas 5 - Rhinos are paying a visit to the Brahmas this weekend and prepare for puck drop at the NYTEX Sports Centre for the first of two games! Brahmas are first to take the initiative with Vincenzo Capano scoring with 17:19 left in the period. It wouldn't be until later in the period where Rhinos would finally respond as Kamden Kaiser takes a shot off a powerplay to tie up the game. Rhinos carry this momentum forward with Aidan Bergner taking the lead before the period is out. At the end of the first its Rhinos 2 to Brahmas 1.

Brahmas took the intermission to not only rest up, but to reassess their current playbook and return to the ice ready to rumble. Tyson Scanlon ties it up at 2-2 at the 17:31 mark, signaling the start of the Brahmas' next attack. Christian Venticinque follows a few minutes later to take the lead, and now Rhinos trail behind the Brahmas at 3-2. With two more goals from Dylan McFadden and Vladimir Saibel the Brahmas earn themselves a cozy 5-2 lead.

We try to close the gap in the third period with Gaige Giblin bringing us a goal off a powerplay, and another from Ian Kastamo deep in the period. but the closest we got was 5-4. Brahmas take this game with a win, but we've still got one more left in the series!

Brahmas lead shots on goal tonight with 28 over Rhinos' 24, with Rhino goaltender Logan Hughes hitting 23 saves.

Saturday: El Paso Rhinos 3 @ Lone Star Brahmas 1 - Back on the ice after last night's defeat the Rhinos try once again to best the Brahmas on their home ice! First period is a fight for control, but no goals are made. In place of scoring lots of fighting and some unsportsmanlike conduct penalties are thrown around and we'd head in to the second period scoreless.

Troy Hunka hits us with our first goal of the night off a power play at the 13:55 mark in the second period for a 1-0 lead. Brahmas answer back just over a minute later with Logan Lambrecht tying it up at 1-1. 18 seconds to go in the period and Nolan Smith takes back the lead for a 2-1 gap over the Brahmas, sending us into second intermission. After yet another relatively uneventful period Kamden Kaiser gives us one last point with 11 seconds left on the clock to secure a 3-1 Rhino Victory, splitting the series.

Brahmas are up on shots on goal tonight with 27 over Rhinos' 22. Goaltender for tonight is Michael Modelski with 26 saves.







