Dukaric Earns NAHL East Division Third Star of the Week

Published on January 5, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The North American Hockey League announced its Bauer Hockey Stars of the Week for the week ending January 4, and Danbury Hat Tricks netminder Jon Dukaric was recognized as the East Division's Third Star of the Week.

Dukaric posted a 1-1 record during the week, turning in a stellar 2.00 goals-against average and .951 save percentage while anchoring the Hat Tricks from the crease. His performance was highlighted by a strong showing in Saturday night's win, which marked his 11th victory of the season - currently tied for the 13th-most wins in the NAHL.

On the season, Dukaric owns a 2.81 GAA and .912 save percentage, along with one shutout, continuing to serve as a steady presence between the pipes for Danbury. His consistency and ability to deliver timely saves have played a key role in keeping the Hat Tricks competitive night in and night out.

This marks the third time this season the Ljubljana, Slovenia native has earned league recognition. Dukaric was previously named the East Division First Star of the Week for the week ending October 12 and followed that up with Second Star honors for the week ending December 7.

With another league accolade added to his résumé, Dukaric continues to establish himself as one of the top goaltenders in the NAHL's East Division as the season progresses.







