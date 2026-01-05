Billy Stuski Named NAHL/Bauer Goaltender of the Month for December

Published on January 5, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Oklahoma Warrior's Goaltender Billy Stuski was named the NAHL and BAUER Hockey's Goaltender of the Month for December, Sunday afternoon. Billy was absolutely tremendous for the Warriors the entire month, posting a 5-1 record with a .953 save percentage and a 1.71 GAA across 7 games. During the month, Stuski was also recognized as a Star of the Week not once, but twice for his performances for Oklahoma.

Coach Mick Berge had this to say about #1, "Billy is very deserving of this award, and we are very proud of him. His play this past month has been phenomenal, leading to much of our team success over that stretch."

Riding Billy's success in net, the Warriors have won 7 of their last 9 games and are sitting smack in the thick of a postseason spot in the South Division. They are once again on the road this weekend as they take on the El Paso Rhinos for their 3rd series matchup of the season.







