Hruza Named NAHL Central Division First Star of the Week

Published on January 5, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - Bruins forward Gavin Hruza has been named NAHL Central Division First Star of the Week for his performance against the Minnesota Mallards and St. Cloud Norsemen last week, the league announced on Monday.

Hruza dominated in the Bruins return to the ice, scoring six goals and three assists in three games, including his first career hat trick in the NAHL on New Year's Eve. Along with his three goals, the forward notched an assist during the final day of 2025 securing a career high four points in a single game.

The second year Bruin continued to score during the team's two-game weekend series with St. Cloud, beginning with two goals Friday night followed by a goal and two assists in Saturday's win. His nine points in three games sets a personal career high in goals and points across a three game span.

Head coach of the Bruins, Steve Howard, shares what he has seen so far from Hruza.

"Gavin has been outstanding this year, and he has really developed into a top player for us! He has been on a hot streak, and we want him to keep it going in the second half of the season."

The West Fargo, ND native is currently tied for the team lead with 19 goals and has cracked the top five in the NAHL in the same category. His five game-winning goals puts him second among NAHL skaters.

Hruza's dominance isn't contained to the Black and Gold's current games either. Since November 21st, Hruza has 16 goals, 13 assists and 29 points in 14 straight games, the second longest active point streak on the Bruins.

This is the forward's second time being named one of the Central Division Stars of the Week. Most recently he earned Third Star for his 3-4-7 performance Thanksgiving week.







