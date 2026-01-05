Norsemen Drop Pair to Austin

The St. Cloud Norsemen dropped a pair to the Austin Bruins over the weekend.

Friday night the Norsemen traveled to Austin and jumped out to a 1-0 lead midway through the 1st period. Gabe Bugeaud scored a power play goal with assists from Same Crane and Sam Misak, but the Bruins took over after that scoring five unanswered for the 5-1 victory.

Saturday night the Norsemen hosted Austin falling behind 2-0 before Billy Biedermann got the Norsemen on the board with a power play goal. William Esterbrooks and Gabe Bugeaud assisted on Biedermann's 2nd of the year. St. Cloud could not get any closer though as the Bruins scored in each of the final two periods for a 4-1 victory.

St. Cloud (10-16-4 - 24 pts) will host Bismarck (22-8-1 - 45 pts) this weekend. Rejuv Medical is Friday night's sponsor with a 7 pm puck drop from the MAC. Sta Fit sponsors Saturday night with the first 100 fans receiving a free pass. Puck drop from the MAC on Saturday night is 6:30 pm. Get your tickets online at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com

