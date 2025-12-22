Norsemen Shut out Mallards Earn Weekend Split

The St. Cloud Norsemen shutout the Minnesota Mallards 3-0 at the MAC on Saturday night earning a split in their home and home series over the weekend.

Friday night the Norsemen fell behind early and couldn't recover in a 5-2 loss. Trailing 4-0 in the 2nd period Sam Kartch got the Norsemen on the board with his 3rd of the season off assists from Svante Strandberg and Ryan Flaherty. William Esterbrooks scored his 9th of year for a late power play goal with an assist from Sam Misak.

Saturday night the Norsemen controlled the 1st period outshooting the Mallards 13-6, but neither team scored. William Esterbrooks broke the scoreless tie midway through the 2nd period with his 10th of the season. Sam Misak made it 2-0 with his 6th of the year on the power play in the opening minute of the 3rd, and Avry Shaw capped off the night with his 4th of the season in the final minute. Beck Liden stopped all 22 shots for his 1st shutout of the year. The Norsemen (10-14-4 - 24 pts) are off until January 2nd and 3rd when they'll play a home and home series with Austin (19-6-2-1 - 41 pts) who sit atop the Central Division. Tickets are available at stcloudnorsemen.com







