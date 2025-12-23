Paddington's Five Point Weekend Earns him First Star Honors

AUSTIN, MINN. - Bruins forward EJ Paddington has been named NAHL Central Division First Star of the Week for his performance against the Aberdeen Wings this weekend, the league announced on Monday.

Paddington continues to be an offensive producer for the Bruins, netting three goals and two assists in the sweep of the Wings. His two-goal performance on Saturday was the fifth time he's posted a multi-goal game in his NAHL career. The Thunder Bay native was flying around the ice causing turnovers that led to scoring chances including helping Alex Perreault score in the first minute of the second period on Friday and Paddington's own unassisted breakaway goal to tie the game on Saturday.

"Our organization could not be happier for EJ earning this honor! He continues to show up on the scoresheet and plays the game the right way. He is a power forward who works hard on and off the ice," remarked Bruins Head Coach Steve Howard.

The forward is tied for second on the team with 16 goals and is tied for the league lead with nine on the power play. Paddington is 9-6-15 across his last ten contests for the Bruins and has not gone back to back games this year without a point. He earned Second Star honors back on the 24th of November when he scored three goals and an assist against Minot.

Paddington's career numbers are worth noting as well. With his five points this weekend, he is now top 20 all-time in points (82) and goals (36) in Bruins history.







