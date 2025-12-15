Solomon Commits to Air Force Academy

December 15, 2025

Austin Bruins







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that goaltender Jack Solomon has committed to the Air Force Academy to further his academic and playing career.

"It means so much to me to be able to continue my career at the collegiate level," Solomon said. "It's been my dream ever since I was a kid."

Solomon has started in net for ten games this year, posting a 3.08 goals against average since returning to the Bruins. The St. Louis native holds a 7-2-0 record, making 310 saves for a .910 save percentage.

A second-year Bruin, Solomon has continued to develop into one of the best goaltenders the Bruins have rostered. "Coach Howard's structure is very similar to the college game and will help get me more used to the systems that might be used at Air Force."

In his first year in Austin, Solomon recorded five shutouts along with 24 wins and a .932 save percentage - all of which are second most among Bruins goaltenders in a single season. His 1.81 goals against average during the 2024-25 campaign ranks third in a single season.

"We are really happy for Jack and his family!" Bruins head coach Steve Howard said. "He came to Austin for the exposure to colleges and he has earned his scholarship. We are excited to help him continue his development throughout this season."

The Air Force Falcons hockey team is a Division I program that is a member of Atlantic Hockey America. Air Force currently holds a 9-7-2 overall record, going 6-5-1 in conference play this year. The Falcons are currently fourth in their conference with 18 points.

"I decided on Air Force because it checked off so many boxes that I was looking for in a college. From the campus, the facilities, education and their coaches," Solomon commented.

Throughout his career, the 20 year old has put up stats that place him in the top five all-time in Bruins history in a number of categories including wins (31 - 2nd), goals against average (2.08 - 3rd), save percentage (.926 - 2nd) and shutouts (5 - tied 3rd).

Reflecting on what got him to this moment, Solomon was grateful for those who have helped him get here. "I just want to thank everyone who's helped me along the way and gave me advice. I'm looking forward to the rest of the year in Austin!"







