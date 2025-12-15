Eleven Goals, Two Wins: Wolverines Take Both from Windigo

The Anchorage Wolverines completed the weekend sweep over the Wisconsin Windigo, extending their win streak to four with a 6-3 victory on Sunday night.

Anchorage controlled the pace from the opening puck drop, jumping out to an early lead with first-period goals from Caleb Mahar and Sam Evert.

The Wolverines kept their foot on the gas in the second frame, adding three more tallies. Andrew Karkoc, Connor Jalbert, and league goal leader Luc Bydal each found the back of the net to give Anchorage a commanding advantage.

Karkoc struck again early in the third, his second of the night and third of the weekend, before Wisconsin responded with three unanswered goals, denying the Wolverines their first shutout of the season.

Former Wolverine Andrew Saxe made his debut for Wisconsin, appearing in goal for the first time since being traded. Saxe stopped 11 of 15 shots before exiting after a collision with a teammate. Easton Cody finished the game for the Windigo, turning aside 21 of 23 shots faced.

Kai Wiegel earned the win between the pipes for Anchorage, stopping 40 of 43 shots.

The Wolverines now turn their attention to a three-game road series against the Springfield Jr. Blues, set for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Springfield, Illinois.







