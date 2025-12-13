Anchorage Strikes First in Two-Game Set Against Wisconsin

Published on December 12, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

It was a big win tonight for your Anchorage Wolverines as they took down second-place Wisconsin Windigo in game one of the two-game series.

League goal leader Luc Bydal opened the scoring just four minutes into play to give the Wolverines an early edge. Wisconsin answered to tie it up, but just one minute later Captain Cole Frawner restored the lead, sending Anchorage into the first intermission up by one.

The Wolverines kept their foot on the gas in the second, with goals from Jason Bourdukofsky and Andrew Karkoc, while the Windigo managed just a lone response.

Wisconsin struck quickly, just 40 seconds into the final frame, to pull within one, but Jack McKenna found the back of the net for his first goal of the season, pushing the Wolverines back out to a two-goal advantage. The Windigo added one more late, but Anchorage held strong to secure the 5-4 victory.

The team will take tomorrow off before returning to the ice on Sunday to wrap up the series, with a 4:05 PM AKST puck drop in Brookfield, WI.







