Hodges Stops Them All as Bugs Cruise Past Rhinos

Published on December 12, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (12-9-5) got a pair of goals from Duke Ehrhard and a shutout performance from Tyler Hodges to shut down the El Paso Rhinos, 4-0 at the El Paso County Event Center Friday night.

SHV got on the board at 11:08 as Jason Simons did the work down low and got the puck in front to Evan Hoglund who jabbed in his team-leading ninth goal of the season to give the Bugs a 1-0 lead.

SHV increased their lead early in the second w/ back to back tip in goals from Duke Ehrhard and Chase Secriskey a few minutes apart to move their advantage to 3-0 on the scoreboard. Then it was Ehrhard again at 17:02 as he raced in and backhanded home his second goal of the game to put the visitors up 4-0.

There was no scoring in the third period as Tyler Hodges closed out a 28-save shutout for the Bugs.

The Bugs and Rhinos will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 P.M. CT from the El Paso County Event Center.







