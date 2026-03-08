Bugs Win, 4-1, Sweep Mardi Gras Weekend

Published on March 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (23-19-3-5) scored 4 goals en route to a 2nd straight win against the Odessa Jackalopes on Saturday, earning their first weekend sweep at George's Pond since January 3.

The Bugs got on the board first, with Charlie Burchfield scoring his 3rd Mudbugs goal since joining the team a few weeks ago. That goal came at 14:53 of the 1st period with helpers from Jonah Jasser (15) and Owen Case (14). Daniel Kuczkowski evened the score in the opening two minutes of the 2nd, his 9th of the year and 2nd of the weekend. Willie Tremblay (5) put the Bugs back in front at 9:25 of the period. Erhard and Berndt earned the assists. Duke Erhard added another for the Bugs to start the third, scoring his 4th of the weekend and 18th of the year at the 12:31 mark, on assists from Hoglund and Tremblay. Jonah Jasser was awarded a goal on an empty net penalty in the final minute put an exclamation point on the weekend.

Ethan Phillips earned the win in his third straight appearance, stopping 15 of 16 shots he faced in the victory. He improves to 6-6-1 on the season.

The Mudbugs hit the road next weekend, doing battle with the New Mexico Ice Wolves from the Outpost Ice Arena. Puck drop on Friday is slated for 7:30 CST. All the action can be found on NATV and the Mudbugs Audio Network, with pregame coverage live at 7:10.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.