Wolverines' 8-4 Win Launches Them into Playoff Position

Published on March 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Anchorage Wolverines controlled the game from start to finish against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs Saturday night, skating to an 8-4 victory to close out the series.

Leon Buzek got things started early, finding the back of the net just 10 seconds after puck drop to give the Wolverines an immediate lead.

Jack McKenna extended the advantage in the 12th minute, tipping in a shot from Balin Lobenwein to make it 2-0. Lobenwein added one of his own before the period ended, sending the Wolverines into the locker room with a 3-0 lead after the first.

Four minutes into the second period, Lobenwein struck again for his second of the night off assists from Chase Trompeter and McKenna, pushing the lead to four.

The Ice Dogs responded with three straight goals to pull themselves back into the game, but Bowen Burke restored the multi-goal cushion for Anchorage on the power play. Burke fired a sharp-angle shot with the man advantage, placing it far side to extend the Wolverines' lead.

The third period opened with Fairbanks scoring its fourth and final goal, but Buzek answered with an empty-netter, securing his second goal of the night.

With the Ice Dogs' netminder back in the crease, Sam Evert capped off the scoring for Anchorage with a close-range shot from the slot off a pass from Luc Bydal.

Meanwhile, the Springfield Jr. Blues fell to the Wisconsin Windigo; the Wolverines' win moves them into fourth place in the Midwest Division - a playoff position.

The Wolverines now return home to face the Janesville Jets for a three-game series. With nine games remaining in the regular season, Anchorage will look to hold onto its playoff spot.







